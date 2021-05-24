Milwaukee releases schedule for more frequent recycling pickup

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee has released new recycling pick-up schedules starting June 1.

The city is transitioning to pick up every other week through the fall. Snow removal makes pickup more difficult in the winter months, but the schedule will resume in the spring of 2022.

To view the schedule online, click here. To request a paper version, click here or call 414-286-CITY (2489).

The city asked in a reminder Monday that residents only place accepted materials in recycling bins: glass bottles and jars; aluminum and steel cans; food and beverage cartons; paper products (including newspapers and flattened cardboard); and #1, #2, and #5 plastic bottles and containers.

