Milwaukee Recreation's 'Dream, Build Play' project wins park design award

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Recreation's "Dream, Build, Play" Playfield Renovation project has won the 2021 Park Design Award.

The award comes from the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association and is in from the over $1 million category.

According to Milwaukee Recreation, the Dream, Build, Play initiative is a part of the Equity Prioritization Model which will guide investments into recreation facilities to ensure there's a level playing field for all users.

The Dream, Build, Play initiative breaks down the three steps of the model, which plans to renovate 52 playfields throughout the city of Milwaukee.

Some of those playfields have already been renovated and are now open to the public.

