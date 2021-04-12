Milwaukee Recreation hosts first-ever Family Drive-In Movie Day this spring

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Recreation is hosting its first-ever Family Drive-In Movie Day this spring.

Three family-friendly movies will be played. You can register for one movie, two movies, or all three.

All ages are welcome, and popcorn and water will be provided. Families are encouraged to bring their own snacks to eat during the films.

The details:

Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021 (rain date: May 22)

Where: MPS Central Services building (5225 W. Vliet St.)

Movie Schedule:

Despicable Me 3 (2 p.m.)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (4 p.m.)

Big Hero 6 (6 p.m.)

Cost: $20 per vehicle per movie

Register here

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip