Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee Recreation hosts first-ever Family Drive-In Movie Day this spring

items.[0].image.alt
Discover Lehigh Valley, Flickr
drive thru movie
Posted at 4:19 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 17:19:51-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Recreation is hosting its first-ever Family Drive-In Movie Day this spring.

Three family-friendly movies will be played. You can register for one movie, two movies, or all three.

All ages are welcome, and popcorn and water will be provided. Families are encouraged to bring their own snacks to eat during the films.

The details:

  • Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021 (rain date: May 22)
  • Where: MPS Central Services building (5225 W. Vliet St.)
  • Movie Schedule:
  • Despicable Me 3 (2 p.m.)
  • The Secret Life of Pets 2 (4 p.m.)
  • Big Hero 6 (6 p.m.)
  • Cost: $20 per vehicle per movie
  • Register here

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku