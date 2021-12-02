Milwaukee receives perfect score on Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index, city leaders announced Wednesday.

The Human Rights Campaign is the nation's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer civil rights organization. In 2021, only 110 out of a total of 506 cities rated received perfect scores, according to Milwaukee officials. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Municipal Equality Index.

“We are proud of what the city has accomplished and thankful for everyone who has worked to maintain our strong Municipality Equality Index,” Mayor Barrett said. “We also acknowledge that building an inclusive city is an ongoing project, and Milwaukee is committed to continuing this effort.”

The City's Equal Rights Commission works to promote racial, social and economic equity to Milwaukee residents.

“Today we celebrate, and we challenge each other to do more. The ERC's goal is to ensure that all LGBTQ people—and particularly people of color, those who are trans or nonbinary, and people with HIV—are treated with respect and dignity,” Tony Snell, Chair of the City of Milwaukee Equal Rights Commission said. “I’m incredibly proud of our city residents, Mayor, and Common Council members who hold equality for all to the highest standard.”

