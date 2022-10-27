Milwaukee Rec expanding driver's ed course to more MPS students with $45k donation

MILWAUKEE — 16-year-old Najira Jackson wants nothing more than to get her driver's license. But the cost of driver's ed courses can be expensive.

"A normal driver's education course right now in a private driving school is about $450," said Jodie Donabar, the recreation supervisor for Milwaukee Recreation.

That's why Najira was excited to learn that she got into Milwaukee Recreation's MPS Drive program. A program that helps Milwaukee Public School students obtain their driver's permit for just $35.

"It's a big privilege to even be in this class. I'm really grateful that I made it," said Najira.

The initiative was created seven years ago for students between the ages of 15 and 17 1/2 years old. Program directors realized there was a disparities gap between black and brown students in Milwaukee who weren't able to get their driver's licenses. Mainly due to the cost of driving courses.

"A lot of students don't have the money to get into driving classes, that's why most students you see are walking to school, taking the bus," said Najira.

Now, thanks to two large donations made from The Auto Club Group Foundation which donated $25,000, and the Educators Credit Union which donated $20,000 to Milwaukee Rec, they'll be able to enroll even more MPS students into its program.

"That will help 150 students get their license," said Donabar. "We have 25 seats in the class so that offers six more classes that we would not have been able to offer."

And by making these driver's ed courses more accessible, program directors hope it will help combat reckless driving in the city.

"Education is the key, and the catalyst to change," said MPS District Superintendent, Dr. Keith Posley.

"This is one of the ways we can start being better as teens and as a community," said Najira.

The registration date to sign your MPS child up for the winter/spring driver's education course will be announced in mid-November.

