Milwaukee rapper 414 Lil Moe shot and killed

MILWAUKEE — On Feb. 8, Milwaukee rapper 414 Lil Moe, born Michael Jones Jr., was shot and killed near N. 28th Street and W. Melvina Street, Milwaukee police said.

Police said the 26-year-old rapper was killed around 9:30 p.m. It's unclear what lead up to the shooting, and police do not have a suspect.

According to the YouTube channel Heavy Management, 414 Lil Moe had three songs reach more than 100,000 views.

Since the news of his passing, many have taken to social media to post tributes to the musician.

A GoFundMe was also made to help him his family cover funeral expenses.

"We his family loved him very much and was very proud of his accomplishments. Mickey was passionate about his music and making a name for himself locally and nationally. To send him off properly we need a bit a help," the fundraiser said.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are encouraged to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or (414) 224-224-Tips to be remain anonymous.

