Milwaukee ranked among five U.S. cities that are 'unexpectedly awesome': Esquire

MILWAUKEE — Esquire ranked Milwaukee as an "unexpectedly awesome" city to visit for its shopping, food and drink and museums.

Brew city was ranked as one of five cities where Esquire recommends going "when you’re ready to get away again but aren’t up for a long haul yet."

Milwaukee joined Chattanooga, Tennessee; Tucson, Arizona; Bend, Oregon; and San Antonio, Texas in the ranking.

Esquire recommends the "lesser-trafficked" cities as alternative places to visit compared to say, L.A. or New York.

The men's magazine mentions a number of Milwaukee's pros, starting with the shopping. Esquire recommends "minimalist home decor" at Commonplace, and "cool clothing brands" at Milworks.

Then there is the food and drink, with the magazine highlighting small plates at Odd Duck, vegan specialties at Strange Town and a selection of wines at Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge - the city's oldest cocktail lounge.

Esque concludes with Milwaukee's robust museum scene, pointing to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum for its 6,500-plus collection of pop stars, athletes and politicians. Esque also shines a light on Saint Kate - the city's arts hotel - and not to be forgotten, the Milwaukee Art Museum, with its emphasis on "German Expressionism and Haitian folk art," according to Esquire.

