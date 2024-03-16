Milwaukee radio host gets one-on-one interview with Biden

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee radio host got the rare opportunity to interview a sitting president Wednesday, during President Joe Biden’s trip to Milwaukee.

Michelle Bryant spoke one-on-one with Biden over the phone for her talk show on WNOV 860, an independent radio station targeting Black audiences in Milwaukee.

“You don’t get those opportunities in the smaller market and working for Black talk radio quite frankly,” Bryant said. “You get the surrogates but like the big fish—to get to do a Biden interview, over the top amazing.”

WNOV was the only local media outlet to get an interview with the president during his latest visit.

With only two days to notice to prepare, Bryant said her almost 20 years of experience in politics, including with the democratic party came in handy, but her priority Wednesday was to her listeners.

“[Listeners] who often feel like we are not valued, not respected, we are the last people talked to late in the campaign season,” Bryant said. “Democrat or not I will call a spade a spade.”

She wants Black voters to recognize, something political analysts know well: how crucial their vote will be in the upcoming election.

"If things stay the way they are this is going to be a razor-thin election,” she explained. “We’re talking about 20 thousand vote margins in Wisconsin, 10 thousand vote margins in some other states.”

She also said politicians like Joe Biden need to do a better job moving away from broad talking points and get specific about things like voting rights protections, threats to EDI, and child tax credits.

“They don’t do a great job telling people what they’ve done,” Bryant said of the Biden Administration. “There are folks sitting back going, well I don’t know how I’ve been helped. I don’t know how your presidency has made a difference.”

You can listen to Bryant’s interview with President Joe Biden on WNOV’s YouTube page online.

