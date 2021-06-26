Milwaukee Public Schools to re-open fully in person, masks required

MILWAUKEE — All Milwaukee Public Schools are set to re-open fully in person for the 2021-2022 school year. Face coverings will be required in all buildings, schools and buses, but are not required outside or when eating and drinking.

Students and staff will stay three feet apart to practice social distancing.

A virtual program will be offered to those who believe it is their best option. In July, families that are interested in the virtual learning program will receive a follow-up phone call to answer questions and continue the enrollment process.

Additional safety measures have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the instillation of HEPA filters in all classrooms and common areas, additional cleaning staff, and regular cleanings throughout the day.

Athletics are also returning — registration for high school fall sports is open now. Student athletes who participate in outdoor sports will not have to wear a face covering. Those that play indoor sports will not be required to wear a mask while competing, but have to wear one when they are not competing or sitting on the bench.

Before and after school programs will also be open. You can read more information about the programs here.

The district will provide more updates throughout the summer on the district website, social media, email and messages.

