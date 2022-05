MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) will begin to honor its graduating seniors on Tuesday, May 31.

Nearly 3,500 MPS seniors from 24 MPS schools will walk across the stage at UWM Panther Arena and Barack Obama School of Career and Technical education.

Graduation ceremonies will begin Tuesday and run through Friday, June 3.

Ceremonies will start each day at 9 a.m. The full schedule can be found here.

