Milwaukee Public Schools to discuss possible COVID-19 changes at Thursday meeting

MILWAUKEE — Tonight, one of the state’s largest school districts will explore possible changes to its COVID-19 health and safety protocols at its monthly meeting with masks potentially at the top of the list.

The City of Milwaukee's mask mandate expired at the end of this month, but Milwaukee Public Schools chose to wait on removing its mask mandate. School officials say they are partnering with local health leaders and looking at case data before making any moves.

In tonight’s meeting, the agenda says MPS superintendent Dr. Keith Posley will give a report with a possible action taken on the existing COVID-19 rules. We reached out to MPS regarding this matter and received a statement saying in part, "While we cannot speculate at this time what action will be taken, we can share that any decision will be made with students and staff health in mind."

Today's MPS board meeting will be virtual and begins at 5:30 p.m. Major decisions could be made today that will impact students and staff one way or another.

You can tune into the meeting at 5:30 p.m. when the school board streams it on their YouTube page here.

