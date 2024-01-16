Watch Now
Milwaukee Public Schools to close Tuesday due to extreme cold

Because of Tuesdays extremely cold temperatures, Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 16th. This includes all Milwaukee Recreation and school extracurricular activities.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 07:11:06-05

Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Tuesday because of extremely cold temperatures.

The district shared this tweet:

The closure includes all after school extra curricular activities and all Milwaukee Recreation activities.

All central services and administration buildings will be open. Those employees should report to work.

