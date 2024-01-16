Milwaukee Public Schools to close Tuesday due to extreme cold

Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Tuesday because of extremely cold temperatures.

The district shared this tweet:

ALERT: Due to extremely cold temperatures, MPS schools will be closed Tuesday, January 16, 2024. Milwaukee Recreation and school extracurricular activities will be cancelled.



All CS and Admin Buildings will be open. Those employees should report to their work site. pic.twitter.com/f22l1gGt41 — Milwaukee MPS (@MilwaukeeMPS) January 16, 2024

The closure includes all after school extra curricular activities and all Milwaukee Recreation activities.

All central services and administration buildings will be open. Those employees should report to work.



