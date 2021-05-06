Milwaukee Public Schools students, teachers receive Herb Kohl Foundation honors

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced Thursday the selection of its 11 teachers and 13 students who will receive honors and scholarship money from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

MPS said in a statement the honorees are among 200 graduating seniors, 101 teachers and 16 principals across Wisconsin.

"Excellence Scholarship recipients demonstrate academic excellence, high motivation, and a broad range of activity and leadership. Initiative Scholarship recipients demonstrate initiative in school and strong promise for success in college and beyond," according to MPS.

Winners in the two categories receive a $10,000 scholarship.

The honorees are as follows:

Teacher Fellowship Honorees

Megan Geddes, Highland Community School

Julie Hapeman, Milwaukee Public Schools District Office

Andrew Lazzari, Audubon High School

Joan Masek, Hamilton High School

Stephanie Meyer, Hamilton High School

Melissa Ray, Milwaukee Excellence Charter School

Danielle Robinson, Brown Street Academy

Alicia Steiner, Highland Community School

Zachary Tillman, Reagan High School

Matt Wood, Reagan High School

Michelle Young, Golda Meir School

Thirteen MPS students have been selected as recipients in two scholarship categories.

Excellence Scholarship Recipients

Catherine Fink, Milwaukee School of Languages

Maya Groser, Rufus King International High School

Isabella Heller de Messer, Rufus King International High School

Hannah Hippe, Rufus King International High School

Meng Moua, Rufus King International High School

Iman Snobar, Reagan High School

Initiative Scholarship Recipients

Daevion Alexander, Obama School of Career & Technical Education

Darnell Burrell, Vincent High School

Tiyonna Duckworth, North Division High School

Anya Ramos, Audubon High School

Quashawn Saygo, Banner Preparatory School

Taniyra Spinks, Pulaski High School

Narielle Tyler, MacDowell Montessori School

The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl in 1990. The foundation says it has awarded $25.2 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.

