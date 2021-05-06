Milwaukee Public Schools students, teachers receive Herb Kohl Foundation honors

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools announced Thursday the selection of its 11 teachers and 13 students who will receive honors and scholarship money from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.
MPS said in a statement the honorees are among 200 graduating seniors, 101 teachers and 16 principals across Wisconsin.
"Excellence Scholarship recipients demonstrate academic excellence, high motivation, and a broad range of activity and leadership. Initiative Scholarship recipients demonstrate initiative in school and strong promise for success in college and beyond," according to MPS.
Winners in the two categories receive a $10,000 scholarship.
The honorees are as follows:
Teacher Fellowship Honorees
- Megan Geddes, Highland Community School
- Julie Hapeman, Milwaukee Public Schools District Office
- Andrew Lazzari, Audubon High School
- Joan Masek, Hamilton High School
- Stephanie Meyer, Hamilton High School
- Melissa Ray, Milwaukee Excellence Charter School
- Danielle Robinson, Brown Street Academy
- Alicia Steiner, Highland Community School
- Zachary Tillman, Reagan High School
- Matt Wood, Reagan High School
- Michelle Young, Golda Meir School
Thirteen MPS students have been selected as recipients in two scholarship categories.
Excellence Scholarship Recipients
- Catherine Fink, Milwaukee School of Languages
- Maya Groser, Rufus King International High School
- Isabella Heller de Messer, Rufus King International High School
- Hannah Hippe, Rufus King International High School
- Meng Moua, Rufus King International High School
- Iman Snobar, Reagan High School
Initiative Scholarship Recipients
- Daevion Alexander, Obama School of Career & Technical Education
- Darnell Burrell, Vincent High School
- Tiyonna Duckworth, North Division High School
- Anya Ramos, Audubon High School
- Quashawn Saygo, Banner Preparatory School
- Taniyra Spinks, Pulaski High School
- Narielle Tyler, MacDowell Montessori School
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl in 1990. The foundation says it has awarded $25.2 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.