Milwaukee Public Schools staff member accused of sexually assaulting students at Oliver Wendell Holmes School

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Public Schools staff member is facing numerous charges after prosecutors say he sexually assaulted and harassed students at the Oliver Wendell Holmes School.

The school is located at 2463 N. Buffum St. in Milwaukee.

Randell E. Jefferson was charged with the following:

2nd Degree Sexual Assault of Child

Child Enticement-Sexual Contact

Soliciting a Child for Prostitution

Child Enticement-Sexual Contact

Expose Child to Harmful Material

Soliciting a Child for Prostitution

Expose Child to Harmful Material

Soliciting a Child for Prostitution

Child Enticement-Sexual Contact Expose Child to Harmful Material

According to a criminal complaint, police received a sexual assault disclosure from a student during the 2021-22 school year. The student said Jefferson, who was working as a teacher's aide, made sexual comments to her. In June of 2021, Jefferson allegedly walked the student to a community room and then sexually attacked her. The student did not disclose any information until September 2022 when she talked to her mother.

The complaint continues, that several other students alleged Jefferson made sexual comments and showed them pornography. The students said they were scared to go to track practice because Jefferson was sexually harassing them. Jefferson ran the after-school program and helped coach track and field.

Another victim says Jefferson offered to pay money for sexual acts. The victim says she initially did not want to come forward with the incident because she is friends with Jefferson's little sister.

The complaint describes other incidents connected to the above criminal charges Jefferson is facing. The alleged incidents happened from June 1, 2021 to April 28, 2023, according to the criminal complaint.

Online court records show Jefferson will be in court for his preliminary hearing on May 15. He is in custody.

