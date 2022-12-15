Milwaukee Public Schools opens its second Innovative Learning Lab

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Students at a Milwaukee public school get to explore the world of virtual reality and digital creation, thanks to the opening of the newest Innovative Learning Lab.

“It’s actually pretty exciting, because we don’t know about it a lot and it’s pretty exciting that we’re the second school that gets to have this,” said 7th grader Nazatreth Lopez.

That excitement can be felt all across Longfellow School, as a new hands-on experience comes to their classrooms.

In a partnership with Verizon, the Innovative Learning Lab brings advanced technology to the students, offering a variety of tools, including 3D printers and virtual reality headsets.

Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Posley says this gives students the opportunity to explore new interests and potentially pursue new passions.

“We know that access and quality schools and reliable technology and internet is the key to closing that digital learning gap,” said Posley.

Students like Amir Rosales and Nazatreth Lopez say they’re excited to see what’s in store once their classes start coming to the lab regularly and encourage others along the way.

“With the 3D printer, we can do projects for social studies, history, science and with the VR headsets, you can look around, go basically around the world, like Egypt, Dubai, the Moon and Mars, and swim around with sharks,” said Rosales.

“Don’t be nervous about doing it because it might be exciting and it also might be something new to learn,” said Lopez.

As the second school in the district to open its own lab, leaders say they hope this encourages other campuses to join in.

