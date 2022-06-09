Milwaukee Public Schools kicks off its Summer Academy

MILWAUKEE — Class is back in session for thousands of Milwaukee Public Schools students, as the first day of MPS’ Summer Academy kicks off.

Nestled in the Kops Park neighborhood, the Milwaukee School of Languages is just one of nearly 20 locations that will welcome more than 5,000 students for MPS’ Summer Academy.

Manager of Extended Learning Opportunities Natalie Anderson says there’s something for everyone.

“Students will have the opportunity to take credit recovery, credit acceleration, explore some opportunities and different career avenues; really giving students the opportunity to get ahead and stay ahead at MPS, as well as explore what their interests are,” said Anderson.

Some students, like MPS senior Damayiah Washington, are focusing on the future during the Summer Academy, by taking courses for college credit.

Damayiah says having the chance to work ahead was a no brainer.

“I’m not wasting any time,” said Washington. “I’m still in school, might as well keep doing school while I’m in school versus when I'm 20 something and going back to school for something and paying for it.”

Applications are open until Monday, June 13 and walk-in registration will be available at MPS’ Central Office on June 30 and July 1 for those families interested in participating in the second summer session.

