Milwaukee Public Schools fully back in session starting Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — The biggest school district in Wisconsin is fully back in session starting Tuesday.

More than 100 schools with Milwaukee Public Schools are heading back for the traditional start of the year today, after nearly two years of changes and hybrid learning.

Right now, MPS says masks are optional for the first week of classes. Throughout the summer, school board leaders reviewed the district's policies and say they are following the CDC's guidance for Covid-19 levels and will adjust their rules accordingly. With kids back in the classroom, MPS says it will provide free breakfast and lunch for every student in the district on school days regardless of financial situation.

Today's big day also means most MPS students are back hitting the books, after some students started a few weeks ago as part of the early start calendar back on Aug.15.

The school district said in a statement Tuesday that Gov. Tony Evers will be attending a "red carpet" event at the Academy of Accelerated Learning to mark the start of the school year. The governor will "weclome students and share remarks."

“MPS welcomes students on the traditional calendar to start the 2022–23 school year," Superintendent Dr. Keith P. Posley said in the statement. "Teachers have organized classrooms and prepared lessons as they eagerly wait for students to arrive. My hope is for all students to work hard, dream big, and have their best year of learning.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip