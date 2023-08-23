Milwaukee Public Schools closed Aug. 24 due to excessive heat

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) confirmed it will be closed again on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, due to excessive heat.

MPS was closed on Wednesday due to the weather. All after-school, recreation, and athletic programs are canceled.

The cancellations come amid dangerously hot temps across Southeast Wisconsin. Wednesday has been deemed the hottest day of the year in Milwaukee. Highs are forecast to reach 100-degrees in the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip