Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors to meet tonight

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Board of School Directors will meet for their regular Milwaukee Public Schools Board meeting at 5:30 p.m. on April 21.

This will be the first Board of Directors meeting since MPS decided to revert back to their mandatory mask policy. On Tuesday, April 19, schools across MPS were mask-optional for the first time since before the pandemic, but by Wednesday morning, masks were mandatory for students again.

If anyone from the public are hoping to speak at tonight's meeting, they will have to register before 3:00 p.m. today. People can also register by phone by calling (414)-475-8284 or email their comments in to governance@milwaukee.k12.wi.us. Questions and comments can also be sent via fax to (414)-475-8071.

The meeting will not be open to the public in-person, but it will be broadcasted on WYMS radio - 88.9 FM, Time-Warner/Spectrum Channel 13, and via livestream or the MPS YouTube channel.

The entire agenda can be found here.

