Milwaukee Public Schools adds delivery to summer meal program

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools is expanding its summer meal program this year, adding delivery of free meals to children and families in the 53206, 53205 and 53233 ZIP Codes. The program is open to all families in those ZIP Codes, not just those with students in MPS.

"These three ZIP Codes, they found there to be a primary need for nutrition, and for food, and for people saying it's just harder for us to get out to one of your other sites," said the executive director of the MPS Foundation, Wendell Willis.

MPS said during July of 2020, about 5,000 children under 18 years old participated in the summer meal program each day.

According to a release from the foundation, transportation has been cited as a barrier for students and their families trying to access those free meals.

"We are taking yellow school buses and refrigerated trucks throughout three ZIP Codes in Milwaukee," said registered dietitian with MPS, Jessica Das.

Willis said access to a nutritious meal helps students with their overall learning.

"Think about not having the right type of food in your body in the morning and getting ready to learn," Willis said about the challenges some students face.

The meals will be delivered three times a week along what would normally be school bus routes. Each delivery will have breakfasts and lunches for two or three days. Adults can also take part.

In addition to meals, the district will also be delivering reading and enrichment materials.

"Whether it's during the school year or outside of the school year, we want our students to be well rounded, well kept for, well maintained and make sure that nutrition is at the balance of what they're doing every day," Willis said.

The program is first-come, first-serve and families have to register by June 11. If you live in one of the three ZIP Codes, you can click here to learn more and register.

The program will run in July and August.

