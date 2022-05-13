'Celebrate an accomplishment': Milwaukee Public Schools students prepare for Spelling Bee

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 is a proud sponsor of a big event taking place over the next two weekends. A district-wide spelling bee will feature some of the smartest students in elementary and middle school.

On Friday, Milwaukee Public School (MPS) staff members were busy getting the auditorium of Vincent High school in Milwaukee ready for Saturdays spelling showdown.

Students like Muhammad Faruk and Joseph Lanaghan from Humboldt Park School will show off their spelling prowess.

Lanaghan explains, "To be a good speller, you have to know a lot of words (and) how to pronounce them before you can spell them."

When Faruk was asked what's the best thing about Humboldt Park school he said, "It's just fun, you always have friends, you have teachers who make you learn, it's just fun staying at this school. "

Dr. Patricia Ellis, MPS Director of Equity, Access and Inclusion explains, "I think it's so important for our children. When you consider all the things that have been going on through the pandemic, our young people have an opportunity to show their brilliance, joy and love of learning."

Reading curriculum specialist Tanya Evans says, "Right now, there are so many negative things going on. This is just a way to bring positive energy. The kids have something to look forward to, to bring positive energy and celebrate an accomplishment."

TMJ4 will be broadcasting live the Milwaukee Public Schools Spelling Bee on May 14 and May 21, 2022.

Prizes will go to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners from each grade level.

The spelling bee is scheduled for the following times:

May 14 (times are approximate):

9 a.m. a.m.: 3rd grade (10 students)

10 a.m.: 4th grade (11 students)

11 a.m.: 5th grade (12 students)

May 21:

9:00 a.m.: 6th grade (8 students)

10 a.m.: 7th grade (8 students)

11:30 a.m.: 8th grade (9 students)

TMJ4's parent company is The E.W. Scripps Company., which hosts the Scripps National Spelling Bee every year.

This year, 234 spellers from across the country and around the world will compete to take home the Scripps Cup. The 2022 Finals are scheduled for Thursday, June 2.

