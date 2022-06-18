Milwaukee Public School graduates honored at senior send-off

MILWAUKEE — Joy and celebration filled the air at Rufus King High School as Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) said farewell to 3,500 seniors heading into their next chapter.

MPS honored graduates through an outdoor award ceremony.

"We're so lucky to have a class that has more college applications, a higher scholarship amount and we increased our FAFSA this year so they took a lot of great steps," said Ericca Pollack, MPS College Access Coordinator.

For graduate Joshua Wines, completing high school at Riverside Milwaukee was a goal he was proud to accomplish.

"My plans after I graduate will be to attend the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse," said Wines.

Wines is the first in his family to go to college. He received two scholarships and will play football at the UW-La Crosse. It's a milestone he never thought he could accomplish.

"Not too many kids really dream of going to college where I'm from or even talk about college. It's one of those taboo things."

Growing up he was raised by his mother as his father was incarcerated.

"Growing up without a dad definitely created some struggles financially, also not having that father figure in my life has affected me throughout my entire life. I just want to be better than him because I just want my kids and future family to have some of the things I never had growing up."

The send-off was a moment to celebrate all that he accomplished.

"College definitely wasn't on my mind. It wasn't even a possibility to me so to go from not thinking about college to now going to college on a partial scholarship is just phenomenal to me."

