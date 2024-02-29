Milwaukee Public School Board to discuss bringing police officers into schools

The Milwaukee Public School Board is scheduled to meet tonight.

Board members are expected to discuss bringing police officers into schools.

A January 1st deadline to hire and place 25 officers in schools has passed without any action. The police union told TMJ4 last month that special training is needed to be a school resource officer.

The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip