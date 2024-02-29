Watch Now
Milwaukee Public School Board to discuss bringing police officers into schools

The Milwaukee Public School Board is scheduled to meet Thursday night. Board members are expected to discuss bringing school resource officers into the district.
The Milwaukee Public School Board is scheduled to meet tonight.

Board members are expected to discuss bringing police officers into schools.

A January 1st deadline to hire and place 25 officers in schools has passed without any action. The police union told TMJ4 last month that special training is needed to be a school resource officer.

The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

