Milwaukee Public Museum's $45M funding request to be reviewed by county

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum is requesting $45 million in county funding to support a new museum building project, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The museum will make the request at a special Milwaukee County joint committee meeting Tuesday at 9 a.m. between the finance committee and committee on parks, energy and environment.

The new museum will be located in the Historic Haymarket District. The building's design would be complete by March 2022 with a construction bid date of December 2022, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 with full completion by spring 2026.

The museum hopes to have a decision from the county by the end of the month, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

The $45 million in county funding would ensure progress in the building, but also protect 4 million objects and specimen in the Milwaukee County's museum collection, which the county owns and the museum cares for.

The museum opened in 1884. Its current location, 800 W. Wells St., is its fourth location.

