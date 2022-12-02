Milwaukee Public Museum transforms European Village, Streets of Old Milwaukee for holiday season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum is decked out for the holiday season!

Two of the museum's exhibits, the Streets of Old Milwaukee and the European Village, have been transformed for the festive season. According to the museum, visitors will hear classic yuletide carols playing as they stroll the streets and village. The 1900s-era Milwaukee storefronts and businesses have been decorated with Christmas decorations including wreaths and ribbons.

The museum says it also brought out several items from its collection including vintage greeting cards and the Christmas plate on Granny's mantle.

Nine homes in the European Village have been decorated for Christmas or Hanukkah with traditional holiday decor for each culture. Visitors will be able to learn how European immigrants shaped the American holiday season.

Milwaukee Public Museum The museum will keep up its holiday decorations through Jan. 22, 2023.

The museum is also bringing back its annual holiday concert. T he Opera's Baumgartner Studio Artists will perform seasonal hymns for visitors in front of the Puelicher Butterfly Vivarium from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The event is included with general admission tickets.

