Milwaukee Public Museum receives important reaccreditation

MILWAUKEE — The American Alliance of Museums has issued the important reaccreditation for the Milwaukee Public Museum, the first time the museum has received one since 2007.

If the museum didn't get reaccreditation, it would have been the largest and longest-serving natural history museum in the country to lose reaccreditation, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report. The museum would also lose out on the chance to host traveling exhibits and get federal grant money.

This comes after the American Alliance of Museums postponed reaccreditation, citing the museum's decaying current facility in Milwaukee. The museum recently announced the design for their new building next to Fiserv Forum.

The American Alliance of Museums gave the museum four targets to make in order to achieve reaccreditation: significant progress to securing state funding; developing a bridge plan for the most vulnerable collections; securing county funding; and launching a campaign, per the BizJournal.

The Milwaukee Public Museum also recently launched a $240 million Wisconsin Wonders fundraising campaign. They got $110 million from the state and Milwaukee County funding in addition to donations from private citizens, to fund the new facility.

The Milwaukee Public Museum is among 21 museums in the state with AAM accreditation - and among 1,096 nationally.

