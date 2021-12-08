Milwaukee Public Museum decks out Streets of Old Milwaukee for the holidays

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) is ready for the holidays after decking out the Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village into a magic wonderland.

MPM says in the Streets of Old Milwaukee, visitors will hear classic yuletide carols as they stroll by Victorian-era decorations outside of businesses.

Inside the businesses, there are historic greeting cards and holiday-themed posters. You can even peer through the original doors of the Pfister Hotel to catch a glimpse of what the decked-out lobby would have looked like.

In the European Village, visitors can learn how different cultures in the early 1900s celebrate Christmas. From tree decorations made of straw to blown glass, each home is decorated to reflect each European culture. QR codes will be available to scan at houses that will link to videos explaining the seasonal decor and customs, and how they have evolved over time, according to MPM.

The holiday decorations will be on display through Jan. 23. They are included in general admission.

“Not only have we decked out the exhibit halls with beautiful decorations, but visitors will also get to see Museum collections objects that are rarely on exhibit, such as the Christmas plate inside Granny’s house,” said Jackie Schweitzer, MPM’s History Collections Manager.

