Milwaukee Public Museum asking for $45 million from Milwaukee Co. for new building

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Museum is asking the county for $45 million in grants to fund its new museum building.

The museum also wants to launch a private campaign to raise an additional $150 million, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report. The state of Wisconsin has already committed $40 million for the project as long as the museum meets certain conditions, such as raising at least $85 million from non-state revenue sources.

The BizJournal cites a recent report filed by the Milwaukee County's Department of Administrative Services and the museum to the County Board of Supervisors. The Milwaukee County Finance Board may review their report at a Thursday meeting.

The museum expects the new building, to be located on 2.4 acres in the Historic Haymarket District, to cost $240 million. The new building would contain the Betty Brinn Children's Museum.

The museum has already found architectural, design and construction management teams to build the new building, the BizJournal reports. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and to be fully complete in 2026.

The museum's current building is facing deterioration - and could lead to the museum to lose its accreditation.

