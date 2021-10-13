Watch
Milwaukee Public Market's Harvest Festival returns this fall

Festival will be held October 23
<p>The <strong>Milwaukee Public Market </strong>in the Third Ward fittingly comes in third place with just over 1.5 million visitors last year according to the <a href="https://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee/subscriber-only/2017/09/29/top-milwaukee-area-special-attractions.html">Milwaukee Business Journal.</a></p>
Posted at 10:54 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 11:54:15-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market's annual Harvest Festival will be held October 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverwalk Commons, across the street from the market.

Admission is free and in addition to other vendors, guests can enjoy the following fall activities all afternoon:

  • Apple cider pressing
  • Carve-your-own-pumpkin
  • Live music featuring Scott’s Gypsy Jazz and Frogwater
  • Pumpkin bowling and other family friendly activities
  • Pumpkin beer tasting with Lakefront Brewery's Pumpkin Lager
  • Schlitz Audubon will host a scavenger hunt along the Milwaukee River

The following food trucks will be on-site: Meat on the Street, Press Waffles, Lush Popcorn and Pedro's.

