Milwaukee Public Market's Harvest Festival returns this fall

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market's annual Harvest Festival will be held October 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverwalk Commons, across the street from the market.

Admission is free and in addition to other vendors, guests can enjoy the following fall activities all afternoon:



Apple cider pressing

Carve-your-own-pumpkin

Live music featuring Scott’s Gypsy Jazz and Frogwater

Pumpkin bowling and other family friendly activities

Pumpkin beer tasting with Lakefront Brewery's Pumpkin Lager

Schlitz Audubon will host a scavenger hunt along the Milwaukee River

The following food trucks will be on-site: Meat on the Street, Press Waffles, Lush Popcorn and Pedro's.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip