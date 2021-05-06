Milwaukee Public Market ranked as 8th best public market in the country

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market is ranked as the 8th best public market in the country in 2021, according to a ranking from 10Best.com.

The ranking states a panel of experts partnered with 10Best to pick the initial nominees. The top 10 winners were then chosen by popular vote.

Here's where Brew City's public market fell in the ranking, according to 10Best:

Reading Terminal Market - Philadelphia

West Side Market - Cleveland, Ohio

Findlay Market - Cincinnati, Ohio

Pike Place Market - Seattle

Lancaster Central Market - Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Eastern Market - Detroit

Flint Farmers' Market - Flint, Michigan

Milwaukee Public Market - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Chicago French Market - Chicago

Boston Public Market - Boston

The ranking describes the Milwaukee Public Market as a place where "foodies will find a selection of artisan products and prepared foods from numerous independent merchants. Sit down to taste your purchases at the second floor Palm Garden, or sign up for a cooking class at the Madame Kuony Demonstration Kitchen."

The ranking acknowledges that public markets serve as an outlet into a city's community and heritage, writing:

"A visit to a public market often offers insight into a community through its foods and artisan goods. Many of these 10 public markets, voted on by our readers, occupy historic landmark buildings as well," according to 10Best.

