Milwaukee Public Market announces 17th annual Harvest Festival

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Market's annual Harvest Festival is returning Saturday, Oct. 22.

This year's festival will mark the 17th anniversary of the Public Market's opening in 2005.

The one-day festival is free to attend for all ages.

Family-friendly activities provided at the festival include a carve-your-own-pumpkin station, face painting, apple cider pressing, and much more.

For those attending that are over the age of 21, you can sample Lakefront Brewery's Pumpkin Lager that will be tapped from a giant pumpkin.

According to a news release, there will also be several food trucks and carts at the festival. Some of those vendors include Fivestar Nacho, Happy Dough Lucky, Hot Box Pizza MKE, and Kilwin's Caramel Apples.

A pop-up apparel sale hosted by Brew City Brand Apparel will also be at the event.

Draft & Vessel will also be onsite. Draft & Vessel will be bringing their RK'd van which is a 1969 van that offers beer and cocktails on one side and a retro gaming arcade on the other side.

The festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverwalk Commons. Riverwalk Commons is located across the street from the Milwaukee Public Market at 423 N. Water Street, next to the Milwaukee River.

