MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Library will be using its nearly $1.5 million award from AmeriCorps to fund a new literacy program for 4th-10th grade students.

According to a news release from the library, the new literacy program will be called MPL AmeriCorps. It will include 20 members who will spend 11 months serving schools, libraries, and youth-serving community organizations.

The 20 individuals will help young people develop a love of reading, increase information literacy, and build relationships that, "bridge the gap between in-and out-of-school learning."

The funds from AmeriCorps will be provided over three years. During its first year, the program will receive $432K. In the second year, it will receive $453.6K, and in the third year it will receive $476,280.

"MPL AmeriCorps members will also be eligible for $6,495 each upon completion of service for education costs or to pay down student debt," the library said in a news release.

The Milwaukee Public Library said information sessions are being scheduled for anyone interested in applying for the program. More information on that can be found here.

“Our libraries provide important support for young people in Milwaukee, and this addition to the libraries’ offerings amplifies that work,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “I thank AmeriCorps. The work the agency is undertaking adds to our efforts that will make Milwaukee stronger, safer, and guide our young people to greater success.”

