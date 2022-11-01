Milwaukee production uses the theater to warn against reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee continues to deal with a reckless driving epidemic, one man is taking a different approach to try and get through to kids.

Dwayne Mack, CEO of Mack Productions, said, "We definitely ain't getting their attention with a billboard, we ain't getting their attention with a sign."

So, he came up with the play "I Gotta Keep Thinking."

It tells the story of four teens who end up in court after stealing a car and engaging in illegal activity.

"This story is important because kids don't realize the consequences. I think a lot of times what we see on Sherman and Fond du Lac and all the fast driving, they think that it is just about them. But there are so many consequences that can occur. You're fortunate to even get in a courtroom, most of them are in caskets," Mack said.

Mack is also a certified peer specialist with Wisconsin Community Services and works with kids in detention. Many of the kids in the play are currently in detention. While the message of the play is for them, it's also for their peers who could end up in the same place.

"I think when they see that these kids have consequences that they're currently dealing with, currently facing, that's when you can tell a story when you've really been through it," Mack said.

One of the kids is in the play for the second time. While he is no longer in detention, he said he returned because he loved the process of acting so much. He wants his peers to know that second chances and different paths are possible.

"You can bounce back if you become or do something like that," he said. "It's basically common sense, just don't do certain things. Just think before doing it."

