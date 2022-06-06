Milwaukee Pride Parade returns for first time since 2019

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Pride Parade returned for the first time since 2019. Thousands came out to the Walker's Point neighborhood to share their pride.

"To be in this parade, for me, means to give other black queer kids a chance to authentically be who they need to be, to feel safe, and know that there are humans in the this world that will love, respect and honor them," said Justin Roby who was marching with Diverse and Resilient.

TMJ4

Natasha Perkins has attended the parade several times and was thrilled to be back with her community after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic.

"It feels so good to be back. So good! My heart is so happy and full from everything," Perkins said. "Pride means everything to me. I had never felt that i was able to be myself anywhere else. But pride helps me feel ok, to be myself and to be in my skin. I found my family at pride."

Patty Cisneros Prevo and her son Nyah were celebrating their first Milwaukee Pride together with other family members.

"I'm excited for my little boy here, and letting him know that there's so many people that love him," Prevo said sharing an emotional hug with her young son.

TMJ4 Nyah shares a hug with his family at Milwaukee's Pride Parade

Nyah said, "I'm excited to celebrate all the people and what they really feel like. Like if they don't feel like a certain thing, you should not be treated badly and you should be treated like a normal human and feel like who you really want to be feeling like."

The first pride parade in the city was held in 2004. This year's theme was "Pride is..." encouraging attendees to fill in the blank with what Pride means to them.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip