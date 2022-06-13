Milwaukee police to install bullet-resistant glass following shooting at District 5 station

MILWAUKEE — A shooting inside a Milwaukee police district has the department working to increase safety in its districts with the installation of bullet-resistant glass.

At Milwaukee Police District 5 on Monday morning, MPD leaders plan to talk about the new bullet proof glass being installed. This comes almost four months since the shooting that happened inside this district.

Back in February, a man walked into District 5 and opened fire on the staff and civilians inside. Soon after this, MPD, along with the Milwaukee Police Association, said they were going to focus on what can be done to increase security across its districts. That includes adding metal detectors at lobby entrances, as well as install what they called "larger, bullet-resistant glass partitions" between police and the public.

MPD's decision to install the glass follows other nearby suburban police departments that have increased security measures, like in Shorewood, whose lobby also has bullet proof glass.

THE CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

Darreon Parker-Bell is facing one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon in addition to seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety following the Feb. 25 incident.

According to a criminal complaint, Parker-Bell entered District 5 with a gun to ask about his friend, Keishon Thomas, who died in custody there a week earlier.

He approached the front desk where an officer was sitting and asked about Thomas' death. The officer informed Bell he had no information, which Bell said made him angry.

Officials say that's when Parker-Bell removed his gun from his pocket and shot one round at the ground.

The officer and several other officers behind him got down on the ground. Thomas backed away from the desk and partition in front of him and the officer stood to look above the counter.

At the time, the complaint says Parker-Bell fired again, shattering the glass partition separating him from an officer. Bell fired a third shot toward the counter. Another officer then came out from a work area and fired three shots at Bell, according to the criminal complaint.

Bell left the station on foot. He was chased by several officers, who demanded that he drop his gun. He continued to point the gun at police, who then shot Bell and took him into custody.

In a police interview following his arrest, Parker-Bell said he went into the department hoping the officers would shoot and kill him. He said he had not been in a good place mentally, due to the death of his friend, Thomas.

In an interview with TMJ4, Parker-Bell's family suspected he went in with the intention of being killed. They said he had been struggling due to recent deaths in the family and Thomas' death.

"He didn’t really want to live anymore. We were telling him that we was going to get answers [about Thomas' death]," said Jr., Parker-Bell's uncle. "But when you messed up in the mind it’s hard."

