Milwaukee police shoot, injure domestic dispute suspect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said an officer shot and injured a domestic dispute suspect Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 4800 block of N. 19th Street. Officers were called there around 11:25 p.m. for reports of a subject with a gun. The suspect had been involved in a domestic dispute that escalated when the suspect got in possession of the gun, officials said.

When police arrived, they encountered the 29-year-old suspect. That's when a 28-year-old officer with nine years of experience shot and injured the suspect.

Milwaukee police said the suspect is expected to survive and the officer who shot him has been placed on administrative duty, per protocol.

Officials did not say if the suspect had fired the gun before he was shot.

The Milwaukee Police Department Homicide Division is now leading the investigation.

