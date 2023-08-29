Milwaukee police seeking suspect in connection to deadly shooting of 15-year-old

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old.

The teen was shot and killed near 53rd and Center in Milwaukee on Thursday, Aug. 10 around 3:30 p.m. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene and has been identified as Keyshon Harris of Milwaukee.

MPD

Police describe the suspect as a tall, thin, African American male last seen wearing a black mask, a tan/orange zip-up " Amos" hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt, black jogger sweatpants, and orange "Yeezy" shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

Police say the suspect approached the victim, Harris, on foot and fired several shots, striking him. He then fled in a blue Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

