Milwaukee police seeking 38-year-old female suspect in deadly shooting

Milwaukee police are looking for a 38-year-old woman in connection to a deadly shooting that left a 56-year-old dead.

The shooting happened just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning near 80th and Hope. The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the incident was domestic violence related.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444.



