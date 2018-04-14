Milwaukee police seek suspect who attacked, robbed elderly man at Citgo gas station

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are looking to identify the man who attacked and robbed an elderly man at a gas station this week.

It happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Citgo -- located near 76th Street and Mill Road.

According to Milwaukee Police, the suspect pushed an elderly man down to the ground and demanded and obtained the man’s wallet.

The suspect is described by police as a black male in his twenties or thirties, with a heavy build, having a low haircut and beard, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt, grey pants and grey and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (414) 935-7360.