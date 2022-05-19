Milwaukee police seek suspect of 9th and Burleigh armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened around noon on April 25 near 9th and Burleigh.

Police say the suspect stole a vehicle by force.

The suspect is described by police as an African American man, between the ages of 20 and 25, 5'8 with black hair. He was last seen wearing silver sunglasses, a black jacket, a black shirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

