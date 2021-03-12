Milwaukee police seek suspect in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help finding a suspect accused of striking and killing a pedestrian with their car last Sunday.

Police say the hit and run happened around 5:44 p.m. in the 7000 block of West Silver Spring Drive. The suspect left the scene without rendering aid, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a black 2013-2014 Ford Mustang with the word Mustang on the bottom of the doors. It has dark tinted windows and damage to the hood and grill, according to MPD.

MPD

Police say the Mustang was last seen traveling south on North 68th Street from West Silver Spring Drive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip