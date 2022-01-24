Milwaukee police seek suspect after robbery leads to shooting near 5th and Vienna

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted for a shooting that happened near 5th and Vienna on Jan. 16.

Police say the suspect intentionally fired shots at the victim during a robbery, striking him. The suspect then fled.

Police describe the suspect as an African American male, 17 to 22-years-old, light complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black mask and black gloves. He was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip