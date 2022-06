MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate long-term missing 52-year-old David V. Ruiz.

Ruiz was last heard from on Oct. 1, 2018.

Police say he is a white man, 5'6, 130 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes. He has a scar on his right hand and on his nose.

Ruiz might be in Los Angeles, California.

If anyone has any information on David’s whereabouts, please contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401.

