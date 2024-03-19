Watch Now
Milwaukee Police seek help locating car involved in hit-and-run of pedestrian

Untitled design (11).png
Milwaukee Police Department
Posted at 6:38 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 19:38:18-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking a vehicle wanted for a hit and run of a pedestrian.

The incident occurred Tuesday, March 19, around 2 p.m., near N. 13th St. and W. Atkinson Ave.

The vehicle involved:

The involved vehicle is believed to be a blue four-door Honda Accord from 2006-2007, with a black front bumper.

According to the Milwaukee Police, the vehicle should have extensive damage to the windshield, may also have damage to the front bumper and hood, and may be missing the driver-side headlamp.

The car was last seen traveling east on W Atkinson Ave from the 1300 block.

Contact police:

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

