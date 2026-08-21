Milwaukee police seek help locating critically missing 66-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing 66-year-old man last seen early Thursday morning.

Ronald B. Worley was last seen on foot near North 12th Street and West Kilbourn Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police describe him as a Black man standing around 5-foot-8 and weighing 145 pounds, with black waist-length dreadlocks pulled back into a ponytail.

He has brown eyes and is possibly wearing a white or blue short-sleeve shirt and unknown pants and shoes, according to police.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Worley, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s District 3 at 414-935-7232.

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