MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critically missing 79-year-old man.

Bennie C. Cooper was last seen near 41st and Center at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Cooper was last seen wearing a white hat, black jacket, blue jeans, and red and black shoes. He is described as 5'11 and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.



