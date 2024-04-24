Milwaukee Police searching for vehicle wanted in hit-and-run near Teutonia and Villard

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run.

Officials say the driver of a white Honda Civic hit a pedestrian around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23 near Teutonia and Villard. It's unclear how badly the pedestrian was hurt.

The vehicle is a 2022 or newer model, that has damage to the driver-side hood and windshield. It also has tinted windows and black rims.

Milwaukee Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.

