Milwaukee police searching for suspect involved in deadly north side shooting

Police say they found a 25-year-old gun-shot victim near 60th and Congress around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night. They're searching for a suspect.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 07:35:59-04

Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's north side.

Police say they found a 25-year-old gun-shot victim near 60th and Congress around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night. First responders tried CPR and other live saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Officers are searching for a suspect and investigating what lead up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

