Milwaukee police searching for suspect involved in deadly north side shooting

Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's north side.

Police say they found a 25-year-old gun-shot victim near 60th and Congress around 10:00 p.m. Sunday night. First responders tried CPR and other live saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

Officers are searching for a suspect and investigating what lead up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip