Milwaukee police searching for suspect in Sherman Blvd. homicide

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help finding a man they say shot and killed a person in their car last month.

Police said in a statement the suspect is 25-35-years-old, 5’08” - 5’10” tall and 160-170 pounds. He was last seen wearing light colored pants and dark hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Police said the victim was in his car when the suspect pulled up in his own vehicle and fired several shots, hitting the victim. The victim died from the injuries.

Police say the man pictured is the person who fired the weapon.

The shooting happened on Oct.9 at around 10:40 p.m. in the 4500 block of N. Sherman Boulevard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

MPD

