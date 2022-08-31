Milwaukee police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are trying to find critically missing 15-year-old Veronica Tirado-Vallejo. She suffers from a medical condition. She was last seen Wednesday morning in the area of the 111th block of W Sanctuary Drive.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a colorful Nike logo on the chest, black and gray pajama pants, and tan shorts over the pants.

She is about 5’01” / 140 pounds, medium build, with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7401.

